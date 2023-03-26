No. 12 Tennessee baseball completes sweep against No. 21 Texas A&M, 9-6

Vols' third baseman Zane Denton's monster outing carried Tennessee to a victory on Sunday against the Aggies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee third baseman Zane Denton carried No. 12 Vol baseball to the series sweep against No. 21 Texas A&M in Sunday's 9-6 victory at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Denton finished the day 3-for-3 at the dish with two home runs, five RBIs and nine total bases as the Vols took care of the Aggies. The transfer pushed his season total to five home runs following the big game.

The Vols used a staggering nine pitchers in Sunday's win. Drew Beam got the start against Texas A&M and went 4.1 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out two batters. Seth Halvorsen ended up with the pitching win in a 0.2 inning-outing to relieve Beam in the fifth.