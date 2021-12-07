No. 13 Tennessee basketball falls to Texas Tech in Jimmy V Classic

The Vols shot 27% from the field and 15% from the three point line. John Fulkerson was the only UT player in double-digits, with 10 points.

No. 13 Tennessee Basketball fell to Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic Tuesday night, 57-52 in overtime.

The Vols could not find offensive efficiency throughout the entire game.

Tennessee shot 27% from the field and 15% from the three-point line.

Super-senior John Fulkerson was the only UT player to score in double-digits, finishing with 10 points.

Josiah-Jordan James hit a three-pointer with only 37 seconds to play in regulation, tying the game at 44.

However, the Vols offense was stalled in overtime, scoring only seven points in the five extra minutes.

The loss brings Tennessee to six and two on the season.