No. 13 Tennessee handles McNeese State, 76-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball took care of business when McNeese State came to Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night, winning 76-40.

The 13th-ranked Vols used their defense to power them to victory. UT only allowed the Cowboys to 23.1% shooting in the first half, allowing only 14 points.

The defense was punctuated in the second half when Jahmai Mashack forced a steal, which resulted in a one-handed monster dunk from Olivier Nkamhoua to put the Vols up 48-22.

The Vols held McNeese State to 28.6% shooting for the game.

The 40 points allowed is the fifth-fewest allowed by Tennessee ever in the shot clock era.

Tennessee had four double-digit scorers. Santiago Vescovi led UT with 16 points, Julian Phillips had 12 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 11 points and Tyreke Key had 10 points.

Josiah-Jordan James missed his fourth straight game due to knee soreness.