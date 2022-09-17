No. 15 Tennessee blows out Akron, 63-6

The Vols play rival Florida next Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee had no troubles with Akron to get the 63-6 win and start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

The 15th-ranked Vols were hampered by injuries in this game. Starting running back Jabari Small went down on the second play of the game.

The other running backs stepped up in his place. Jaylen Wright scored the Vols' first touchdown of the game. Dylan Sampson scored the second to give UT a 14-0 lead.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw a touchdown for the 15th straight game, finding wide receiver Jalin Hyatt for a 57-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman went down with a lower-body injury in this game. He would not return.

Sampson scored another touchdown to make it 28-0. Hyatt had a 48-yard receiving touchdown to get the Vols up 35-0. Hyatt finished with five receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

In the second half, Wright scored another touchdown in the second half. Backup quarterback Joe Milton threw a deep pass to wide receiver Ramel Keyton for a 57-yard touchdown. Milton also threw a 38-yard touchdown to wide receiver Walker Merrill.

Third-string quarterback Tayven Jackson scored a rushing touchdown in the closing minutes.

The Vols had over 600 yards of offense.

Tennessee will play No. 18 Florida in Neyland Stadium on Sept. 24.