No. 16 Tennessee baseball loses to No. 5 Arkansas, 5-2

The Vols jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Arkansas would eventually take control.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 16 Tennessee baseball got off to a good start, but couldn't go the distance with No. 5 Arkansas in a loss in Fayetteville on Friday night.

The Vols led after just the first at-bat of the game. Jared Dickey hit a leadoff solo home run to put Tennessee up 1-0. The Vols scored on a balk later in the inning to go up 2-0.

Ace Chase Dollander did not start this game for the Vols as head coach Tony Vitello elected to go with Andrew Lindsey,

The score remained the same until the bottom of the third inning. A couple of errors allowed a couple of Razorbacks to get on base. Parker Rowland scored after a throwing error from UT catcher Cal Stark trying to throw out a runner stealing second base. Arkansas cut the lead to 2-1.

With a runner then on third base, Tavian Josenberger hit a two-run home run to give Arkansas a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Arkansas scored with the bases loaded on a ground-out double play to make it 4-2. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jace Bohrofen hit a solo home run to extend the lead to 5-2.

That would be the final score. Game two is set for Saturday night at 7 p.m.