No. 16 Tennessee softball wins first game of the season

MIAMI — Tennessee softball opened up the regular season with a 4-0 win against UNC Greensboro on Friday.

The 16th ranked Lady Vols opened up the scoring on a sac fly from Lair Beautae that brought in Katie Taylor for a run to make it 1-0.

Tennessee hit two home runs in the seventh inning. The first one came from Ashley Morgan to make it 2-0 in with a solo shot. Ivy Davis hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning as well to make it 4-0.