x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 16 Tennessee softball wins first game of the season

The Lady Vols beat UNC Greensboro 4-0 in the season opener.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics
July 1, 2015 will mark the end of the Lady Vols name/logo for all UT sports except women's basketball

MIAMI — Tennessee softball opened up the regular season with a 4-0 win against UNC Greensboro on Friday.

The 16th ranked Lady Vols opened up the scoring on a sac fly from Lair Beautae that brought in Katie Taylor for a run to make it 1-0.

Tennessee hit two home runs in the seventh inning. The first one came from Ashley Morgan to make it 2-0 in with a solo shot. Ivy Davis hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning as well to make it 4-0.

Ace pitcher Ashley Rogers pitched seven innings without allowing a run. She allowed one hit. Rogers struck out nine batters and walked three batters.

Related Articles

In Other News

Trailer: Knoxville's Forgotten Champion: Big John Tate