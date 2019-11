DESTIN, Fla. — Tennessee basketball takes on No. 20 VCU Saturday at 4 p.m. as part of the Emerald Coast Classic. The bad news? The game is not on television. The good news? You can stream it for free!

Click here to watch Tennessee take on VCU.

The Vols are looking to rebound after losing its first game of the season to Florida State on Friday, 60-57 the final.