No. 17 Tennessee takes down No. 3 Auburn, 67-62

The Vols pick up their third win over an AP Top 10 team at home this season.
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee men’s basketball took down No. 3 Auburn 67-62 inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

The 17th-ranked Vols trailed 39-28 on the second half with 16:41 remaining in regulation.

Tennessee responded with an 11-0 run to tie the game and would eventually take the lead. They’d dominate for a long stretch from then on, going you by as many as 11 by the score of 60-49.

Four Tennessee players scored in double figures. Santiago Vescovi had 14 points, Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Ziegler had 13 points and Josiah-Jordan James add 10 points.

The team outrebounded Auburn 53-31.

The win is Tennessee's third over an AP Top 10 team at home this season.

The Vols improved to 21-7 in conference play and 12-4 in SEC play.

Tennessee plays Georgia on Tuesday on the road. It's the team's second to last regular season game.

