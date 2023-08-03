No. 17 Tennessee will play Ole Miss in second round of SEC Tournament

The Vols play the Rebels in the second round of the SEC Tournament at 3 p.m. in Nashville on Thursday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 17 Tennessee men's basketball now knows their opponent for the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

The Vols will play Ole Miss who beat South Carolina 67-61 on Wednesday night. The matchup between the two teams is at 3 p.m. inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It will be televised on SEC Network and the ESPN App.

The Rebels finished the season 3-15 and are the 13-seed in the tournament. Tennessee finished with an 11-7 SEC record and is the five seed.

Ole Miss had to play in the first round because of their seed while Tennessee got a first-round bye.

UT beat Ole Miss once this season on the road to open conference play. It was a tight game, which the Vols won 63-59. The Vols trailed at halftime of that game but came back as Santiago Vescovi led the charge with 22 points. Jonas Aidoo had 8 points and 13 rebounds in that win.

Tennessee is the defending SEC Tournament champions, capturing their first title since 1979 last season.