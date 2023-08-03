x
No. 17 Tennessee will play Ole Miss in second round of SEC Tournament

The Vols play the Rebels in the second round of the SEC Tournament at 3 p.m. in Nashville on Thursday.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) shoots as Mississippi forward Myles Burns (3) defends in the second half in an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. Tennessee won 63-59. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 17 Tennessee men's basketball now knows their opponent for the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

The Vols will play Ole Miss who beat South Carolina 67-61 on Wednesday night. The matchup between the two teams is at 3 p.m. inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It will be televised on SEC Network and the ESPN App.

The Rebels finished the season 3-15 and are the 13-seed in the tournament. Tennessee finished with an 11-7 SEC record and is the five seed.

Ole Miss had to play in the first round because of their seed while Tennessee got a first-round bye.

UT beat Ole Miss once this season on the road to open conference play. It was a tight game, which the Vols won 63-59. The Vols trailed at halftime of that game but came back as Santiago Vescovi led the charge with 22 points. Jonas Aidoo had 8 points and 13 rebounds in that win.

Tennessee is the defending SEC Tournament champions, capturing their first title since 1979 last season.

