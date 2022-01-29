x
Tennessee almost completes 17-point comeback but falls to Texas 52-51

The Vols went on a 16-0 run to tie the game late. They had a chance to win down 52-51 with 6.3 seconds left, but Josiah-Jordan James missed the game-winning three.
Texas guard Marcus Carr (2) and Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan., 29, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

AUSTIN, Texas — Tennessee almost completed a 17-point comeback, but ultimately was upset by Texas 52-51 on Saturday night in the Frank Erwin Center.

The Vols led 25-22 with 1:22 in the first half, but then didn't score for nearly seven minutes after that. Texas went on an 18-2 run to go up 40-27.

Texas got up by as many as 17 points with 7:59 seconds left in the game.

Tennessee found a way to rally from as close to out of the game you can get.

Down 16 points, Tennessee went on a 16-0 run to tie the game at 51-51with 1:23 to go, powered by Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Ziegler.

With a minute to go, Courtney Ramey missed two free throws for Texas. With six seconds to go, his teammate Timmy Allen missed another free throw before making the second to take a one-point lead.

Tennessee had a chance to win, Josiah-Jordan James lined up for a three-pointer, but it was no good. The Vols came up just short.

It was the return of Rick Barnes to the school he used to coach at between 199-8-2015. It was his first time back in seven years.

