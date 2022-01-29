Tennessee almost completes 17-point comeback but falls to Texas 52-51

The Vols went on a 16-0 run to tie the game late. They had a chance to win down 52-51 with 6.3 seconds left, but Josiah-Jordan James missed the game-winning three.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tennessee almost completed a 17-point comeback, but ultimately was upset by Texas 52-51 on Saturday night in the Frank Erwin Center.

The Vols led 25-22 with 1:22 in the first half, but then didn't score for nearly seven minutes after that. Texas went on an 18-2 run to go up 40-27.

Texas got up by as many as 17 points with 7:59 seconds left in the game.

Tennessee found a way to rally from as close to out of the game you can get.

Down 16 points, Tennessee went on a 16-0 run to tie the game at 51-51with 1:23 to go, powered by Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Ziegler.

With a minute to go, Courtney Ramey missed two free throws for Texas. With six seconds to go, his teammate Timmy Allen missed another free throw before making the second to take a one-point lead.

Tennessee had a chance to win, Josiah-Jordan James lined up for a three-pointer, but it was no good. The Vols came up just short.