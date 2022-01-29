Tennessee almost completes 17-point comeback but falls to Texas 52-51

AUSTIN, Texas — Tennessee almost completed a 17-point comeback, but ultimately was upset by Texas 52-51 on Saturday night in the Frank Erwin Center.
The Vols led 25-22 with 1:22 in the first half, but then didn't score for nearly seven minutes after that. Texas went on an 18-2 run to go up 40-27.
Texas got up by as many as 17 points with 7:59 seconds left in the game.
Tennessee found a way to rally from as close to out of the game you can get.
Down 16 points, Tennessee went on a 16-0 run to tie the game at 51-51with 1:23 to go, powered by Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Ziegler.
With a minute to go, Courtney Ramey missed two free throws for Texas. With six seconds to go, his teammate Timmy Allen missed another free throw before making the second to take a one-point lead.
Tennessee had a chance to win, Josiah-Jordan James lined up for a three-pointer, but it was no good. The Vols came up just short.
It was the return of Rick Barnes to the school he used to coach at between 199-8-2015. It was his first time back in seven years.