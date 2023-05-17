Preview: No. 18 Tennessee baseball concludes regular season on the road against No. 13 South Carolina

The Vols will look to boost their postseason resume in a three-game set against the Gamecocks this weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 18 Tennessee baseball visits No. 13 South Carolina this weekend to close out the regular season with a three-game series that may have a lot to do with whether the Vols will host an NCAA Regional this postseason.

D1Baseball.com managing editor Kendall Rogers told WBIR that Tennessee can build its case to host a Regional with a series win in Columbia, S.C. and a respectable showing at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. later this month. The site currently has the Vols as a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee's biggest obstacle as it travels to Columbia is its lack of success on the road this season. The Vols have gone 2-10 on the road in SEC play this season and have been outscored 74-50 by their opposition. Most recently, the Vols dropped two-of-three games to Georgia.

The Gamecocks boast an impressive 25-5 record at home this season, but four of those losses have come within the last three weeks. South Carolina lost two-of-three games to Auburn at the end of April before suffering upsets against North Florida (May 9) and Charlotte (May 16).

South Carolina is led by the dangerous bat of freshman infielder Ethan Petry. He is hitting .378 this season with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs this season. Junior first baseman and Vanderbilt transfer Gavin Casas has also shown off his power this season with 19 home runs.

Tennessee has enjoyed success against the Gamecocks in recent series. Over the last two seasons, the Vols are 5-1 against South Carolina, including a three-game sweep against the team in Knoxville last season. The Vols have outscored South Carolina 40-16 over that six-game span.

The Vols may be tinkering with the starting pitcher rotation this weekend in Columbia. Tennessee has announced Andrew Lindsey as the starter for Thursday's game and Chase Dollander for Friday's matchup, but Saturday's starter has been listed as "TBA." Sophomore Drew Beam has been holding down the game three role all season, but that may not be the case against South Carolina.