No. 18 Tennessee handles ETSU 94-62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball coasted by East Tennessee State in a 94-62 win on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Forward Oliver Nkamhoua led the team in points with a career-high 23 points and and six rebounds. Guard Kennedy Chandler led the way with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Forward John Fulkerson returned to the starting lineup after missing the exhibition and regular season opener as he recovered from a broken thumb. He finished with six points and 10 rebounds in his return. His first points came on a putback dunk in the first half.