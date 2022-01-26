No. 18 Tennessee holds off Florida, moves to 5-3 in SEC play

The Gators were coming off a loss to Ole Miss on Monday night. Prior to that loss, Florida had won three straight.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee/Florida rivalry always 'just means more.'

No. 18 Tennessee Basketball improves to 5-3 in the conference play after defeating Florida Wednesday night 78-71.

This is Tennessee's seventh win in the last eight meetings with Florida.

The Gators carried that momentum into Thompson-Boling Arena.

It was a slow start for Tennessee, plagued with turnovers. The Vols had 11 first-half turnovers, and the Gators scored 17 points off those turnovers.

However, the Vols cleaned up their mistakes in the second half, committing only three second-half turnovers.

Freshman guards Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler sparked a comeback for the Vols late in the first half.

Chandler, Ziegler, Vescovi and Powell: 9-17 from the floor with 24 points



Rest of team: 0-4 and 0 points.



No window presence for the Vols so far. 11 turnovers too. — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) January 26, 2022

The duo finished with 28 points combined. Zeigler also added six rebounds.

The Vols shot 57% from three in the first-half and 41% from the field.

8 of Tennessee’s 11 made FGs are from three. It’s the big thing keeping them in the game. — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) January 26, 2022

Tennessee started the second half much stronger. The Vols started on an 11-0 run against the Gators. Then, with 10:30 left to play in the game, Tennessee took its first lead since leading 10-9.

Santiago Vescovi continues to be a consistent piece of the Vols' success. He led all scorers with 23 points.

The Vols out-scored Florida in the second half by 16. However, Tennessee was out-scored in the paint, 28-20.

NEXT UP: Tennessee travels to Austin, Texas Saturday to face Texas in the BIG 12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m.