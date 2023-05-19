No. 18 Tennessee beats No. 13 South Carolina, 5-0

The Vols are looking for a top 25 road series win to help boost their NCAA Tournament Regional hosting chances. They took game one against the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 18 Tennessee baseball came up with a 5-0 win against No. 13 South Carolina in a big top-25 matchup on the road Friday night.

Game one of this series was finally played on Friday following weather delays that cause the series that was supposed to start on Thursday, a full day late.

It didn't seem to throw the Vols off their game.

In the top of the third inning, Hunter Ensley singled to bring in a run for a 1-0 lead. UT did more damage in the fourth inning as Dylan Drieling hit a two-run home run and Ensley singled again to score another run. In the fifth inning to make it 4-0, Ensley singled again in the sixth inning to bring in another run for a 5-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Andrew Lindsey pitched 8.1 innings without giving up a run. He only allowed three hits.

Games two and three of the series are scheduled for Saturday starting at 2 p.m. for a doubleheader. Both games will be broadcasted on SEC Network.