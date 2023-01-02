No. 2 Tennessee gets upset on the road to Florida, 67-54

The Vols have lost five of the last six games in The Swamp.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee men's basketball was upset on the road in Florida Wednesday night by a final score of 67-54.

The second-ranked Vols led 4-2 early following a Santiago Vescovi three-pointer. They then went 7:01 without scoring and Florida took advantage against the nation's top defense. The Gators went on a 15-0 run to take a 17-4 lead at the under-12-minute timeout.

The Vols steadied the ship coming out of the timeout. Over about the next four minutes of play, Tennessee went on a 9-2 run, led by Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler. Nkamhoua scored seven points during the stretch, with a dunk and three-pointer assisted by Zeigler. Zeigler also scored on a layup to make it 19-13.

The Vols got within 22-21 but were unable to capture the lead. Florida, who has the eighth-ranked defense in the country, held Tennessee without a point in the final 4:04 of the half and took a 27-21 lead into halftime.

The Vols shot just 29% in the first half.

Tennessee got down 32-25 in the second half. They found their way back again after Uros Plavsic converted on an and-one, Vescovi made a jumper and then Phillips converted on an and-one. After that, Tennessee trailed 34-33, as Florida forward Colin Castleton made two free throws during that stretch.

UT trailed 36-33 and then went on a nice offensive spurt. Zeigler made a three-pointer to tie it and made another on the next possession. Jonas Aidoo scored on a hook shot and then Vescovi was fouled on a three-point attempt. He made all three free throws and just like that, UT was up 44-38.

Florida punched back with a run of their own. They outscored UT 17-2 after the Vescovi free throws to go up 55-46.

Zeigler stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer and UT trailed 55-49 with 4:20 to go.

Castleton made plenty of plays for the Gators in the second half and did so again making an and one to extend the lead back to 58-49 with 3:25 to go. The Vols did not find a way back and lost 67-54.

UT shot 27.9% from the floor and had 20 turnovers.

Florida has won five of the last six games against Tennessee in Gainesville.