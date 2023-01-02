x
No. 2 Tennessee gets upset on the road to Florida, 67-54

The Vols have lost five of the last six games in The Swamp.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives under pressure from Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee men's basketball was upset on the road in Florida Wednesday night by a final score of 67-54.

The second-ranked Vols led 4-2 early following a Santiago Vescovi three-pointer. They then went 7:01 without scoring and Florida took advantage against the nation's top defense. The Gators went on a 15-0 run to take a 17-4 lead at the under-12-minute timeout.

The Vols steadied the ship coming out of the timeout. Over about the next four minutes of play, Tennessee went on a 9-2 run, led by Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler. Nkamhoua scored seven points during the stretch, with a dunk and three-pointer assisted by Zeigler. Zeigler also scored on a layup to make it 19-13.

The Vols got within 22-21 but were unable to capture the lead. Florida, who has the eighth-ranked defense in the country, held Tennessee without a point in the final 4:04 of the half and took a 27-21 lead into halftime.

The Vols shot just 29% in the first half.

Tennessee got down 32-25 in the second half.  They found their way back again after Uros Plavsic converted on an and-one, Vescovi made a jumper and then Phillips converted on an and-one. After that, Tennessee trailed 34-33, as Florida forward Colin Castleton made two free throws during that stretch.

UT trailed 36-33 and then went on a nice offensive spurt. Zeigler made a three-pointer to tie it and made another on the next possession. Jonas Aidoo scored on a hook shot and then Vescovi was fouled on a three-point attempt. He made all three free throws and just like that, UT was up 44-38.

Florida punched back with a run of their own. They outscored UT 17-2 after the Vescovi free throws to go up 55-46.

Zeigler stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer and UT trailed 55-49 with 4:20 to go.

Castleton made plenty of plays for the Gators in the second half and did so again making an and one to extend the lead back to 58-49 with 3:25 to go. The Vols did not find a way back and lost 67-54.

UT shot 27.9% from the floor and had 20 turnovers.

Florida has won five of the last six games against Tennessee in Gainesville.

Tennessee falls to 18-4 on the season and 7-2 in SEC play. The Vols play next on Saturday against No. 25 Auburn at 2 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

