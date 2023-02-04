No. 2 Tennessee wins over No. 25 Auburn, 46-43

Tennessee's defense was lights out against the Tiger as the Vols moved to 8-2 in SEC play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball won in a defensive battle against Auburn on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, 46-43.

The No. 2 Vols had trouble launching their offense at the start of the game, as Auburn jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Tennessee stabilized the game with a couple of buckets from Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James, but No. 25 Auburn led 10-4 after the first media timeout.

UT's defense stepped it up through the next media timeout, not allowing the Tigers a single point during the span. However, Tennessee only scored two points, both off free throws from James, and still trailed 10-6 with 11:31 to go in the first half.

The defense continued to stay strong and the Vols captured their first lead at 13-12 following a Uros Plavsic layup.

The Vols defense became the story of the first half, rebounding from a tough second half in the upset loss to Florida earlier in the week. Auburn scored 10 points by 15:41 in the first half. They scored 9 points for the rest of the half.

Tennessee took a 23-19 lead into halftime.

James led the Vols in scoring with 9 points in the first half.

Auburn erased the deficit in the second half and tied the game at 28-28 after an Allen Flanigan three-pointer. Tennessee responded with buckets from Toe Awaka, James, Santiago Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua to take a 36-28 lead.

Auburn cut the Tennessee lead again to just two points with 2:49 to go.

Tennessee shots 1 of 18 through that mark in the game, but Vescovi came up with a huge three-pointer with 2:33 to go. He was fouled and made the free throw as well. That put the Vols up 44-38.

Auburn's Wendell Green Jr. drilled a three-pointer with 32 seconds to go to make it a one-possession game with the Vols leading 44-41.

On the ensuing inbounds, Tennessee had to call a timeout before time ran out to put the ball in play. On their next attempt, Auburn forced a turnover and got the ball back with 23 seconds to go,

After a tip-in basket from Johni Broome, the Tigers trailed 44-43 with 18 seconds left.

Tennessee was fouled after the following inbounds pass. Zakai Zeigler stepped up to the free throw line and made both free throws to extend the lead to 46-43.

Auburn's last attempt to tie did not go in, the Vols secured the rebound and won.

Tennessee moves to 8-2 in the SEC with the win. They play Vanderbilt next in Nashville on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.