No. 20 Tennessee Lady Vols top Missouri, 78 to 73

A twenty point fourth-quarter from senior guard Rennia Davis gave the Lady Vols their 8th conference win, defeating Missouri Thursday night 78 to 73.

Davis finished with 26 points and seven rebounds, with all of her points coming in the second half.

Junior guard Rae Burrell was Tennessee's first half spark, scoring 18 first half points and finishing with 23 points and eight rebounds.

The Lady Vols started with a 9-2 run midway through the first quarter, totaling two steals in the first two minutes of the game.

Then, Missouri answered with an 11-0 run, sparked from behind the arc.

The Tigers finished the game with 12 made threes, shooting 40 percent from three.

Missouri tried to force Tennessee out of the paint, however the Lady Vols outrebounded the Tigers 46 to 25 and scored 38 points in the paint.