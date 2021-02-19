No. 21 Lady Vols upset No. 2 South Carolina on Rocky Top

A dominate second half performance from senior guard Rennia Davis led Tennessee from a 12-point halftime deficit. The Lady Vols defeated South Carolina, 75-67.

For the first time since 2017, the Tennessee women's basketball team has beaten a top 5 team.

Loud cheers of 'Rocky Top' filled Thompson-Boling Arena Thursday night as the 21st ranked Lady Vols took down the second ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, 75 to 67.

A huge second half outing from senior guard Rennia Davis rallied the Lady Vols from a 12 point halftime deficit. Davis finished with 24, all coming in the second half. She grabbed 10 rebounds as well. Davis clinched her 36th career double-double, tying Lady Vol legend Glory Johnson for most career double-doubles at fourth all-time.

"It's huge for us moving forward." Rennia Davis said postgame. "I told the team before the game that this was the turning point for us. We just kept fighting and I appreciate that. I think it will take us further than anything this year."

Tennessee and South Carolina were all tied up after the first quarter, 16 to 16. Then, a dominate showing from the Gamecocks in the second quarter put them ahead by 12 at the half.

The Lady Vols were outscored 21 to 9 in the second quarter and outrebounded 15 to 8.

However, Tennessee came out explosive in the third quarter, outscoring South Carolina, 28 to 17 in the third.

Junior guard Rae Burrell scored the Lady Vols first eight points of the game and finished with 19 points and three assists.

"Fighting for all 40 minutes in this game was the biggest difference." Rae Burrell said postgame. "Not just for 35 minutes, the entire 40 minutes."

Sophomore guard Jordan Horston joined Rae Burrell and Rennia Davis in double-figure scoring with 12 points.

Tennessee finished the game shooting 43% from the field and 37% from three.