No. 21 Tennessee Lady Vols fall to No. 22 Georgia, 57 to 55

No. 21 Tennessee fell to No. 22 Georgia Sunday afternoon, 57-55.

The Lady Vols struggled creating any offensive production in the first half, as they shot 12 percent from the field the first half.

Tennessee finished the game with two made three pointers, on 12 attempts.

The Lady Vols only lead of the game was the first two points made at the 7:48 mark in the first quarter. Then, Georgia carried the lead throughout the rest of the game.

The Lady Vols were led in scoring by senior guard Rennia Davis with 22 points and 6 rebounds. Junior guard Rae Burrell was the only other Tennessee player to score in double-figures with 10 points and five rebounds.

Tennessee struggled with a lack of execution against Georgia. The Lady Vols finished with just three assists on 20 turnovers.

This ends Tennessee's eleven day stretch of playing four top-25 opponents.