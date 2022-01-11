No. 22 Tennessee Basketball defeats South Carolina, 66-46

The Vols defeated the Gamecocks, 66-46.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite a slow start, a fast second half propelled No. 22 Tennessee Basketball over South Carolina Tuesday night.

It took Tennessee a half to find their identity offensively. The Vols started the game 0 for 6 shooting from the floor. The first made basket, besides from the free-throw line, came at 14:30 for the Vols.

Freshman Zakai Zeigler sparked Tennessee off the bench, scoring back-to-back buckets, followed by a forced steal.

With five minutes left to play in the first half, Tennessee was shooting 35% from the field and 0-5 from behind the arc. The Vols also totaled only three offensive rebounds in the first half.

Zeigler, once again, hit Tennessee’s first three of the game with two minutes to play in the first half.

Tennessee then finished the first half with three consecutive three-pointers from Zeigler, Kennedy Chandler and Josiah-Jordan James. James swished a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Vols into the locker room with a 30-24 lead over South Carolina.

UT started the second half on a 9-2 run over the Gamecocks.

Tennessee’s offense was sparked by its defense, forcing seven turnovers in the first six minutes of the second half.

Josiah-Jordan James finished the game with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler, John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi also added double-figure scoring. Vescovi with the Vols leading scorer finishing with 14 points.

Zeigler added 11 points and Fulkerson finished with 10 points.