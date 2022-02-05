x
No. 22 Tennessee basketball defeats South Carolina, 81-57

The Vols defeated the Gamecocks on the road, to clinch their fifth consecutive SEC win.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 22nd-ranked Tennessee Volunteers did not hesitate from deep on Saturday. 

The Vols' first 12 points all came from behind the arc. Junior guard Josiah-Jordan James, once again, came out shooting lights-out to start the game. He hit back-to-back three-pointers and scored 11 of UT's first 19 points. 

James finished with a career-high, 20 points and Tennessee overall finished the game shooting 54% from three. 

The Vols, 81- 57, win over South Carolina gave Tennessee its fifth consecutive conference win. 

Super-senior John Fulkerson tied an all-time SEC record of games played with 152 games played. 

Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler was the difference-maker in the second half for Tennessee. 

Zeigler hit three consecutive buckets to open the second half, including back-to-back three-pointers. He finished with a career-high, 18 points. 

Tennessee also only had eight turnovers all game, their least amount of mistakes since December 11th, 2021 against UNC Greensboro. 

The Vols now move to 7-3 in the SEC. 

UP NEXT: Tennessee travels to Mississippi State on Wednesday. 

