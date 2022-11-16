No. 22 Tennessee takes care of Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50

The Vols were led by Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James who each had 18 points in the win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night.

The Vols got up by double digits in the first half as their defense held FGCU to 25% shooting in the first half. UT made six of 12 three-pointers in the first half, too. They led 37-20 at halftime.

In the second half, Tennessee continued to produce on offense, and more so inside the three-point line.

Jagmai Mashack had several moments in the second half that had the fans cheering still when UT had the game in control. That included a thunderous dunk.

Jahmai Mashack with the play of the night.



Vols beat Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50.

He finished with ten points, which was the first time in his college career he has scored in double digits. He also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each led the Vols in scoring. They had 18 points apiece in the win.