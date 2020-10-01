OXFORD, Miss — The No. 23 Lady Vol defense was stifling, holding Ole Miss to 18.5 percent from the field in a 84-28 win on the road against the Rebels. In three of the four quarters in the game, Ole Miss failed to score double digit points. 28 points is the fewest Ole Miss has ever scored in a basketball game. The 56-point margin of victory is the largest for the Lady Vols over an SEC opponent since Tennessee beat Alabama at home on Jan. 6, 2011. The final score of that one was 110-45.

Rennia Davis led the way with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Lady Vols. Jordan Horston and Jessie Rennie added 11 points each. Horston finished with 9 rebounds and 7 assists as well.

The Lady Vols improve to 12-4, 2-1 in conference play. Next up, Tennessee will play Georgia on Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena.

