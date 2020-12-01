KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady vols put together back to back strong conference performances, beating Georgia 73-56.

Rennia Davis continues to take her game to the next level, finishing with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Freshman Tamrari Key added 13 points, going 5/8 from the field. Freshman Jordan Horston added 14 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, while redshirt senior Lou Brown added a season-high 12 points, shooting 2/3 from three.

The Lady Vols shot 8/12 (66%) from three on Sunday against Georgia. That's the highest three-point field goal percentage for Tennessee this season, while also tying the season-high of 8 threes made in a single game.

Tennessee's defense continues to play well, holding Georgia to 39 percent from the floor, while blocking 8 shots in the process.

One concerning trend continues to be turnovers, something the Lady Vols have struggled with all season. Tennessee turned the ball over 17 times on Sunday. Georgia scored 25 points off of those turnovers, which was 44 percent of UGA's points in this game.

Tennessee is now 13-3 this season, 3-1 in SEC play. Next up, the Lady Vols will travel to Florida on Jan. 16 to play the Gators at 6 p.m.