After trailing 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning, Tennessee baseball scored 10 unanswered runs to beat No. 24 Missouri in the series opener, 11-5. Sean Hunley earned the win (4-0) while Alerick Soulaire and Evan Russell added seven RBIs.

"At this point every team, SEC or not, is kind of looking at, hey, May 1st just passed us," said head coach Tony Vitello after the win, "so the coach probably isn't going to juggle lineups, everybody knows their role, everybody is in the hunt for something."

Soulaire's four RBI performance set a new career high for the junior college product, as he helped Tennessee score double digit runs for just the third time in conference play.

"His (Soulaire's) will to win is really tough to measure, everyone knew he was a good player down in Texas, but like many other examples, it's really hard to get inside someone's head or chest and realize how passionate they are about winning, and that's his number one strength," said Vitello.

The Vols showed a lot of patience in a comeback, but it all started at the plate: Tennessee was walked 11 times against Missouri in game 1 with Soulaire and outfielder Jay Charleston picking up two walks each.

Speaking of Charleston, the outfielder had an absolute web gem in the top of the seventh inning, one that his teammates and coach described as one of the best plays they'd ever seen.

Remember, Tennessee was coming off a weekend that saw them swept against Arkansas on the road. Russell says the ability to fight back even after a tough weekend stretch and being down early shows the strength of this team.

"It says a lot about the character of the guys in the locker room," said Russell. "We constantly practice on how we respond to adversity and I think this was a perfect night and a perfect example."

Pitcher Garrett Stallings didn't have his best start, giving up nine hits while allowing four earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched, but he added seven strikeouts during his time on the mound as well.

Tennessee is now 10-12 in conference play. Including Missouri, the Vols have three conference series remaining - vs. Missouri, at Florida and vs. Ole Miss. Tennessee will look to win the series on Saturday against Missouri. First pitch is scheduled for noon.