x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 23 Tennessee thumps Eastern Kentucky, 105-71

Jordan Horston scored her 1,000th career point in the second quarter of the win.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics
July 1, 2015 will mark the end of the Lady Vols name/logo for all UT sports except women's basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball thumped Eastern Kentucky on Sunday with a 105-71 win. 

The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Rickiea Jackson who had 15 points, and also had 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Jordan Horston scored 14 points and also had 8 rounds and 5 assists. Tamari Key had 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Horston scored her 1,000th career point during the game. In the second quarter, Jackson lofted her a pass in transition, which Horston finished with a layup.

The Lady Vols improve their record to 4-4 on the season and are winners of two straight.

Tennessee plays next on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. against Virginia Tech.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Coalfield comes up short in State Semis, falling to Clay County

Before You Leave, Check This Out