No. 23 Tennessee thumps Eastern Kentucky, 105-71

Jordan Horston scored her 1,000th career point in the second quarter of the win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball thumped Eastern Kentucky on Sunday with a 105-71 win.

The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Rickiea Jackson who had 15 points, and also had 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Jordan Horston scored 14 points and also had 8 rounds and 5 assists. Tamari Key had 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Horston scored her 1,000th career point during the game. In the second quarter, Jackson lofted her a pass in transition, which Horston finished with a layup.

The Lady Vols improve their record to 4-4 on the season and are winners of two straight.