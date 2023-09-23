No. 23 Tennessee bounces back and beats UTSA, 45-14

Tennessee's offense clicked in its week four matchup against UTSA. A Joe Milton 81-yard rushing touchdown to start the game set the tone for the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 23 Tennessee bounced back following their loss to Florida by beating UTSA, 45-14 inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Joe Milton faked a handoff and took the ball 81 yards down the field to put Tennessee up 7-0. It was the longest rush by a Vol quarterback in program history.

The Vols were driving quickly on their next possession before Joe Milton handed the ball off to running back Dylan Sampon to rush up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown to put Tennessee up 14-0.

Tennessee's offense did not let up in the second quarter. Milton completed an 18-yard pass to Kaleb Webb to put the Vols up 21-0.

As for Tennessee's defense, it was not making things easy for the Roadrunners. The Vols forced four three-and-outs on UTSA's first five drives and continued dominating the rest of the half.

Tennessee's offense continued to click in the first half. Later in the second quarter, Milton found wide receiver Ramel Keyton for a 48-yard touchdown, putting the Vols up 28-0.

Following an interception from STAR Tamarion McDonald, Tennessee settled for a field goal and Charles Campbell made a 29-yard field goal to make it 31-0.

In the second half, UTSA started with the ball and finally put some points on the board. On third and goal, quarterback Owen McCown capped off a 15-play drive by connecting with Joshua Cephus for the Roadrunner's first touchdown of the day.

The Vols were forced to punt the ball on their next drive, putting it back into the Roadrunner's hands. McCown's 43-yard pass to Alcoa graduate Tykee Ogle-Kellogg gave UTSA more points on the board, making the score 31-14.

Tennessee didn't score in the third quarter but made some moves in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Running back Jabari Small scored on a one-yard touchdown. Sampson found the endzone again on a 41-yard dash.