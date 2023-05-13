No. 23 Tennessee baseball staves off No. 17 Kentucky, clinches series with 10-7 win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 23 Tennessee baseball mounted a big lead against No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon and survived a rally by the Wildcats to clinch the series win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and a Jared Dickey Grand Slam helped Tennessee get in front 8-1 in the fourth inning before Kentucky scored six unanswered runs. Tennessee responded in the seventh inning to get some insurance in the 10-7 effort.
Kentucky plated three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings before UT pitcher Chase Burns entered the game in a brilliant relief effort. The sophomore struck out five batters and allowed two hits over 2.2 innings to earn the save.
Tennessee starting pitcher Chase Dollander got the start and earned a win on the mound with six strikeouts, five hits and three earned runs allowed over five innings of work.
The Vols will be eyeing the sweep against the Wildcats when the two conclude the series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m.