No. 23 Tennessee baseball staves off No. 17 Kentucky, clinches series with 10-7 win

The Vols held off the Wildcats' rally on Saturday afternoon to clinch the series win in their final home SEC series of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 23 Tennessee baseball mounted a big lead against No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon and survived a rally by the Wildcats to clinch the series win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and a Jared Dickey Grand Slam helped Tennessee get in front 8-1 in the fourth inning before Kentucky scored six unanswered runs. Tennessee responded in the seventh inning to get some insurance in the 10-7 effort.

Kentucky plated three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings before UT pitcher Chase Burns entered the game in a brilliant relief effort. The sophomore struck out five batters and allowed two hits over 2.2 innings to earn the save.

Tennessee starting pitcher Chase Dollander got the start and earned a win on the mound with six strikeouts, five hits and three earned runs allowed over five innings of work.