No. 23 Tennessee takes care of Colorado, 69-51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball took care of Colorado inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday night.

The Lady Vols were coming off a tough one-point loss to Gonzaga in their final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

They bounced back with a strong performance on offense and defense.

Tennessee held Colorado to just 14 points in the first half.

The Lady Vols led 30-14 at the break.

UT shot 48.1 percent from the field in the win. Jordan Horston had 23 points and Rickea Jackson had 20 points. Each of them had four steals. Horston also had eight rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Vols play again on Sunday when they host Eastern Kentucky at 2 p.m.