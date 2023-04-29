No. 24 Tennessee baseball secures sweep, pummels Mississippi State 13-2

Christian Moore hit two home runs and pitcher Drew Beam tossed a complete game in the Vols' run-rule victory on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 24th-ranked Tennessee baseball turned in an all-around effort to complete the sweep against Mississippi State in a run-rule win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Vols trailed 1-0 early, but outfielders Jared Dickey and Christian Scott immediately responded with two three-run home runs in the bottom of the first, and second baseman Christian Moore added another three-run homer in the second to help Tennessee to a 13-2 victory in seven innings. Moore hit two home runs in the contest in a four-RBI performance.

Tennessee sophomore pitcher Drew Beam went the distance for his sixth win of the season. He pitched all seven innings with seven strikeouts, one earned run and three hits allowed.