No. 3 Tennessee baseball earns 10-0 mercy rule win in home opener against Alabama A&M

Four Vol pitchers combined for the shutout and Ryan Miller hit an eighth-inning home run to seal the run rule in his first collegiate at-bat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 3 Tennessee baseball only needed eight innings in its home-opening win against Alabama A&M on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Redshirt sophomore catcher Ryan Miller hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in his first collegiate at-bat to walk it off in the eighth inning as Tennessee earned a 10-0 mercy rule win against the Bulldogs.

Jared Dickey and Blake Burke also hit home runs in what was a stellar outing for the duo. Dickey finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI's while Burke went 2-for-2 with three RBI's.

Four Tennessee pitchers combined for the shutout and allowed just three hits while striking out 13 total batters. Redshirt sophomore lefty Jake Fitzgibbons recorded the win behind a two-inning effort where he struck out four batters and did not allow a hit.

Tennessee wraps up the two-game series against Alabama A&M on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The first pitch of the contest is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.