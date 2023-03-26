No. 3 Lady Vol softball claims SEC series win with 7-5 victory over No. 15 Alabama

Tennessee took down the Crimson Tide in a series-deciding victory at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 3 Tennessee softball took care of business in Sunday's rubber match against No. 15 Alabama and came away with the SEC series victory at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium with a 7-5 decision over the Crimson Tide.

Alabama got out to a 2-0 lead and chased Payton Gottshall out of the game after just 1.1 innings and Ashley Rogers replaced her. Rogers went the rest of the way and struck out five batters while allowing three runs, but still earned her tenth pitching win of the season.

Tennessee rallied in the third inning behind a Kiki Milloy three-run home run and what went in the books as a two-RBI single from Giulia Koutsoyanopulos that should have been a home run. After a lengthy review, umpires ruled Koutsoyanopulos out because she overran the runner at first base. Tennessee plated two more runs in the fourth inning to secure some much-needed insurance.

The Lady Vols are now 26-2 this season and 8-1 in conference play following Sunday's decision. Tennessee's next matchup will be a stand-alone battle with ETSU on Tuesday, March 28 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.