No. 3 Tennessee softball races past No. 18 Florida with 9-1 run-rule win

The Lady Vols put up six runs in the third inning to take the first game of the series against the Gators on Saturday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McKenna Gibson's five-RBI day powered No. 3 Tennessee softball to a 9-1 run-rule victory against No. 18 Florida in its series opener at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Gibson hit a home run to get the scoring started in the first inning in a 3-for-3 day at the plate, also including a two-RBI triple. In the last four games, the sophomore infielder has hit five home runs and has tallied 16 RBIs for the Lady Vols.

Junior outfielder Rylie West added four RBIs of her own with just one swing in the third inning. She hammered a ball over the left field wall for a grand slam to cap off a six-run third inning in the dominant effort.

Ashley Rogers started the day in the circle for Tennessee, but she was pulled in favor of Payton Gottshall after 2.1 innings of work. Gottshall went the remaining 2.2 innings allowing just one hit to improve to 10-0 this season.

The Lady Vols improved to 36-5 this season and 14-1 in SEC play. Tennessee looks for another series victory when Tennessee continues its series against the Gators on Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m.