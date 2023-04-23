No. 3 Tennessee softball comes back to defeat No. 18 Florida, 11-10

The Lady Vols scored eight unanswered runs to beat the Gators and clinch the SEC series win on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 3 Tennessee softball pulled off a miraculous rally to take down No. 18 Florida in comeback fashion and clinch the series win at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Sunday night.

The Lady Vols trailed 9-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning but scored eight unanswered runs in an 11-10 win.

Tennessee trailed 9-7 with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning when Kiki Milloy hit a two-RBI double to tie the game at 9-9. The next batter, Lair Beautae punched a single into right field to give the Lady Vols its first lead of the game at 11-9. Payton Gottshall gave up a home run to start the seventh inning, but the Lady Vols' fifth pitcher of the night locked it down and secured two strikeouts to earn the save and seal the 11-10 win.

Kiki Milloy began the rally in the fifth inning with a solo home run to make it 9-4. The long ball was Milloy's 19th home run of the season, which ties the Tennessee single-season record.

