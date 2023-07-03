No. 3 Tennessee baseball upset by Boston College in extra innings, 7-6

The Vols rallied back after trailing a couple of times but came up just short as the Eagles won with a game-winning home run in the 10th inning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball was upset by Boston College 7-6 in extra innings on Tuesday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The third-ranked Vols fell behind 1-0 early but jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third inning after Maui Ahuna and Christian Moore drove in RBIs and then Blake Burke reached base on a fielding error bringing in another run.

The Eagles scored a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to take back the lead 4-3. Moore batted in another run in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game again. Boston College once again gained the lead in the eighth inning when Joe Vetrano hit his second solo home run of the game.

Once again, the Vols rallied back. Griffin Merritt tallied an RBI to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The back-and-forth affair continued when Boston College scored on a single in the top of the ninth inning to take a 6-5 lead. Tennessee once again responded as Christian Moore hit a solo home run to tie the game. It was his third RBI of the game.

The Vols had Ethan Payne on third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Jared Dickey flew out to the left field and the Vols waved Payne home. He would not make it safely as the relay came to home plate in time for the out, ending the inning on a double play.

In extra innings, Boston College once again took the lead in the top of the tenth inning with a solo home run from Cameron Leary for the Eagles' fourth home run of the game. That made the score 7-6, which was the final score.

The Vols begin a series with Morehead State on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.