No. 4 Lady Vol softball completes weekend sweep with 9-2 win over No. 8 LSU

Tennessee has won 19 games in a row and the team is off to a 6-0 start to SEC play following Sunday's win against the Tigers.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The fourth-ranked Tennessee softball team continued its winning tear en route to a weekend sweep against No. 8 LSU at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La. on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Vols got on the board early and took care of the Tigers 9-2 to win all three games of the weekend and start SEC play 6-0 overall. Tennessee outscored LSU 17-2 over the three-game stretch and earned shutout wins in the first two contests.

Jamison Brockenbrough hit her first career home run in the fourth inning to score the eventual game-winning run. McKenna Gibson and Guilia Koutsoyanopulos also homered in the win to help Tennessee put the Tigers away.

Tennessee used three of its star pitchers to seal the win on the mound. Karlyn Pickens came away with her sixth pitching win of the year as she went 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. Payton Gottshall and Ashley Rogers also appeared in the victory.