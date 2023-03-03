No. 4 Tennessee softball blitzes Belmont in home opener, 19-0

The Lady Vols earned a run-rule victory against Belmont in their first game at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 4 Tennessee softball had to settle for one game instead of a double-header due to weather delays on Friday, but the Lady Vols scored enough for two in a run-rule victory against Belmont in their home-opener at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols scored nine runs in both the second and third inning to race past the Bruins, 19-0 for their seventh win in a row.

Nine different Tennessee players recorded an RBI in the blowout win, but the Lady Vols hit just two home runs. Kiki Milloy and Rylie West each left the yard in the second inning.

Lady Vols 6, Belmont 0

Milloy finished four-for-four at the plate with three RBIs, and West finished with four RBIs. Ashley Rogers and Charli Orsini combined for the five-inning shutout on the mound and Rogers picked up her fourth victory of the season.