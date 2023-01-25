No. 4 Tennessee shuts down Georgia, 70-41

Ten Vols got on the score sheet as the Tennessee defense stifled the Bulldogs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fourth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team clamped down on Georgia for its third victory in a row on Wednesday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Zakai Zeigler led a Tennessee scoring effort where ten Vols got on the board in the Vols’ 71-40 win against the Bulldogs. Zeigler had 11 points along with seven assists and four steals.

The Vol defense turned in another staggering performance and held Georgia to just 19 points in the second half. Tennessee had 12 steals as a team and forced 20 Georgia turnovers. The Vols’ 41 points allowed were its fewest against an SEC opponent this season.