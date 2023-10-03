Ashley Rogers throws no-hitter as No. 4 Tennessee softball defeats Ole Miss in SEC opener, 6-0

Ashley Rogers records the second solo no-hitter of her career and Lady Vol home runs power Tennessee past Ole Miss.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ashley Rogers pitched her way to a no-hitter on Friday night and Kiki Milloy stayed hot at the dish to lead No. 4 Tennessee softball to a victory against Ole Miss in its SEC opener at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Rogers went the whole seven innings with nine strikeouts and two walks for the second solo no-hitter of her career and the third overall during her time at Tennessee. Rogers also earned her sixth pitching win of the year as she improved to 6-0 this season.

Tennessee had just three hits in the win, but all three were home runs. Kiki Milloy hit two homers including a third-inning grand slam on her way to a five-RBI day. Zaida Puni hit a solo bomb in the fourth inning to add to the Lady Vol lead.