Ashley Rogers throws no-hitter as No. 4 Tennessee softball defeats Ole Miss in SEC opener, 6-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ashley Rogers pitched her way to a no-hitter on Friday night and Kiki Milloy stayed hot at the dish to lead No. 4 Tennessee softball to a victory against Ole Miss in its SEC opener at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Rogers went the whole seven innings with nine strikeouts and two walks for the second solo no-hitter of her career and the third overall during her time at Tennessee. Rogers also earned her sixth pitching win of the year as she improved to 6-0 this season.
Tennessee had just three hits in the win, but all three were home runs. Kiki Milloy hit two homers including a third-inning grand slam on her way to a five-RBI day. Zaida Puni hit a solo bomb in the fourth inning to add to the Lady Vol lead.
The Lady Vols have now won 13 games in a row including shutouts in 12 of their last 13 games to push their record to 18-1 this season. Tennessee will continue the weekend set against Ole Miss on Saturday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m.