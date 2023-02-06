Preview: No. 4 Tennessee softball ready for WCWS battle with No. 1 Oklahoma

The last time the Lady Vols and Sooners clashed in the WCWS was in the 2013 championship series.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tennessee softball's toughest test of the season looms on Saturday when the fourth-seeded Lady Vols match up with top-seeded, back-to-back national champion Oklahoma in the Women's College World Series at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners have established themselves as a true powerhouse in the sport for over a decade, and this season the team comes into Saturday's game on a Division I-record 49-game win streak and a 57-1 overall record.

Despite Oklahoma being a clear favorite to win the national championship once again, the Lady Vols match up with the Sooners pretty well on paper. Both teams have been dominant on both sides of the ball this season. Oklahoma leads the nation in ERA (0.98) and runs per game (8.28), but Tennessee is right behind with the second-best runs per game (7.16) and fourth-best ERA (1.55) in the country.

The Sooners also boast the nation's best batting average (.370) and the team's 112 home runs and 33 shutouts are by far the most in the country as well.

Tennessee advances in the winner's bracket with a 10-5 victory over No. 5 Alabama on Thursday, while Oklahoma squeaked by No. 9 Stanford 2-0.

The last time these teams met in the Women's College World Series was in the WCWS finals back in 2013. Oklahoma swept the Lady Vols two games to none, capturing its first national title since 2000. The Sooners have since won four more titles in the last seven years.