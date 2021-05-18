No. 4 Vols take care of business against Belmont in home finale

Sophomore Jordan Beck tied a career high with two home runs against the Bruins.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After trailing early, No. 4 Tennessee hammered the Bruins, scoring in six straight innings, beating Belmont in the regular season home finale, 11-2.

Sophomore Jordan Beck carried the way with six RBIs and two home runs. He set a new career-high in single-game RBIs and tied a career-high in home runs.

Belmont got the jump early on starting pitcher Mark McLaughlin, racking up three hits and a run in the top of the first. Junior right handed pitcher Camden Sewell replaced him after two innings. He kept the Bruins at bay, giving up one run through three innings of work.

Senior Liam Spence was walked twice in two at bats, extending his on-base streak to 53 straight games. It's the second longest streak in the nation behind East Carolina's Connor Norby and the longest streak of the season in the country.

Tennessee finishes the season with a 26-9 record at home. The Vols will finish the regular season with a chance to finish atop the SEC East. UT will travel to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks in a three-game series starting on Thursday. Tennessee has an 18-9 record in conference play, while Vanderbilt has a 17-9 record. Tennessee has already locked up a winning record in league play for the first time since 2005. 18 is the most conference wins in a season for the Vols since 1995.