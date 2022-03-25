No. 5 Tennessee baseball blasts No. 1 Ole Miss in 12-1 win

The Vols got up on the Rebels with an outburst in the second inning, scoring six runs.

OXFORD, Miss — Tennessee baseball cruised taking down the top team in the country Ole Miss 12-1 on Friday night in Oxford, Mississippi.

The fifth-ranked Vols got up on the Rebels with an outburst in the second inning. Catcher Evan Russell brought in the first run with a single. Shortstop Cortland Lawson tripled, which brought in three runs. Leftfielder Jared Dickey hit a two-run home run to get Tennessee up 6-0.

First baseman Luc Lipcius it a solo home run in the fourth inning to get Tennessee up 7-0. Third baseman Trey Lipscomb hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to get them up 10-0.

Dickey hit another home run in the sixth inning to make it 11-0.

Ole Miss got on the board with a run-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Pinch-hitter Blake Burke hit another home run for the Vols to make it 12-1. The Vols, who lead the nation in home runs, had five on the game.