No. 5 Tennessee baseball clinches series against No. 1 Ole Miss

Vols' heater continues against top-ranked Rebels.

OXFORD, Miss — Vol baseball picked up right where it left off to take the weekend series against No. 1 Ole Miss.

Fifth-ranked Tennessee got off to a hot start with a two-run first inning and didn't let up in a 10-3 win against the Rebels.

UT's offense trounced Ole Miss without hitting a home run. Seven players in the Vols' lineup picked up a hit and six batters tallied one or more RBIs in the victory.

Tennessee got another lights-out performance from its starting pitcher in game two. Chase Dollander tossed 6.1 scoreless innings and struck out ten batters. The sophomore righty improved to 4-0 this season.