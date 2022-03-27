No. 5 Tennessee baseball sweeps top-ranked Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss — Vol baseball left Oxford with a statement sweep against the number one team in the country.
Top-ranked Ole Miss closed the gap late in Sunday's finale, but Tennessee held on for a 4-3 decision over the Rebels.
UT junior Drew Gilbert led the way in run support for the Vols with a pair of RBI's. Trey Lipscomb and Luc Lipcius each drove in a run in Tennessee's win.
Freshman pitcher Drew Beam went 7.1 innings with an earned run and no walks. He also tied his career-high with six strikeouts.
The Rebels made it interesting in the eighth inning when Hayden Leatherwood belted a three-run homer off of Camden Sewell to cut the lead to just one run, but Ole Miss never found the equalizer.
Vols reliever Redmond Walsh got his team out of a jam to close the eighth inning, and closed things out in the ninth to preserve the win.
Tennessee has now won 15 games in a row to improve to 23-1 this season. The Vols return home for a standalone game against Western Carolina on Wednesday, Mar. 30 at 5:30 p.m.