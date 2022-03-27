No. 5 Tennessee baseball sweeps top-ranked Ole Miss

The Vols beat the Rebels 4-3 in Sunday's finale.

OXFORD, Miss — Vol baseball left Oxford with a statement sweep against the number one team in the country.

Top-ranked Ole Miss closed the gap late in Sunday's finale, but Tennessee held on for a 4-3 decision over the Rebels.

UT junior Drew Gilbert led the way in run support for the Vols with a pair of RBI's. Trey Lipscomb and Luc Lipcius each drove in a run in Tennessee's win.

Freshman pitcher Drew Beam went 7.1 innings with an earned run and no walks. He also tied his career-high with six strikeouts.

The Rebels made it interesting in the eighth inning when Hayden Leatherwood belted a three-run homer off of Camden Sewell to cut the lead to just one run, but Ole Miss never found the equalizer.

Vols reliever Redmond Walsh got his team out of a jam to close the eighth inning, and closed things out in the ninth to preserve the win.

Big time strikeout from Redmond to strand the tying run at second!



4-3 Vols as we head to the ninth.



