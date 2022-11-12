No. 5 Tennessee beats Missouri on Senior Day, 66-24

The Tigers trailed by just four points in the third quarter, then the Vols completely shut the door on any upset bid.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee took care of business on Senior Day inside Neyland Stadium, beating Missouri, 66-24.

The fifth-ranked Vols jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their opening offensive possession. Running back Jabari Small ran in a touchdown from 10 yards out.

Missouri tied the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

UT scored the next two touchdowns. Running back Jaylen Wright had a three-yard touchdown and tight end Princeton Fant caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The Tigers trimmed that lead back down to 7 when Brady Cook found Tauskie Dove for a 43-yard touchdown.

The Vols went up 28-14 after Hooker ran in a touchdown from 24 yards out. The Tigers kicked a field goal as time expired in the first half. Vols led 28-17 at halftime.

In the second half, Missouri found a way to cut the Vols' lead to 4 with a third-quarter touchdown. Cook found Dominic Lovett for a 38 yards pass and catch for the score.

Tennessee then shut the door on any talks of an upset or comeback.

On the Vols' next drive, Hooker threw a pass to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt that went 68 yards for a touchdown. Vols led 35-24.

UT got a stop, got the ball back and scored another touchdown.

Hooker found Fant for a two-yard touchdown. UT then led 42-24.

They got another stop and scored again. Wright scored his second touchdown of the game to make it 49-24.

The UT defense recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter. That next offensive drive ended with a 48-yard field goal from kicker Chase McGrath to extend the lead to 52-24.

The backups for UT would enter the game in the fourth quarter and they kept the scoring going. Quarterback Joe Milton threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton. Tennessee went up 59-24.

Tennessee recognized 21 seniors on Senior Day. The most notable recognized Hooker.

The Vols improved to 9-1 overall on the season and 5-1 in SEC play. Tennessee plays South Carolina on the road next Saturday at 7 p.m.