BROOKLYN, N.Y. --- This was the early-season test that everyone wanted. Players. Coaches. Fans.

If No. 5 Tennessee is truly going to be an elite basketball team this season, facing No. 2 Kansas in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game at Barclays Center Friday night was going to be the first chance to show it.

The Vols didn't quite pass the test.

Kansas opened overtime with a 5-0 lead while a fouled-out Grant Williams watched from the bench as Tennessee couldn't find enough answers in the extra session, falling 87-81 to the Jayhawks.

The Vols (4-1) got 18 points from Williams before he fouled out with 1:24 left, after both he and Schofield, who finished with team-high 21 points, battled foul trouble most of the game. Jordan Bone had 16 points while Lamonte Turner scored 10 off the bench.

