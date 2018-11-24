BROOKLYN, N.Y. --- This was the early-season test that everyone wanted. Players. Coaches. Fans.

If No. 5 Tennessee is truly going to be an elite basketball team this season, facing No. 2 Kansas in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game at Barclays Center Friday night was going to be the first chance to show it.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The Vols didn't quite pass the test.

Kansas opened overtime with a 5-0 lead while a fouled-out Grant Williams watched from the bench as Tennessee couldn't find enough answers in the extra session, falling 87-81 to the Jayhawks.

The Vols (4-1) got 18 points from Williams before he fouled out with 1:24 left, after both he and Schofield, who finished with team-high 21 points, battled foul trouble most of the game. Jordan Bone had 16 points while Lamonte Turner scored 10 off the bench.

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM

© 2018 WBIR