No. 5 Tennessee loses season opener against No. 14 Ohio State, 87-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tennessee women's basketball opens the season with a road loss to Ohio State, 87-75.

The fifth-ranked Lady Vols went to Columbus to take on the 14th-ranked Buckeyes in a top-15 matchup on Tuesday night.

Center Tamari Key only played two minutes in the first half as she picked up two quick fouls, but the Lady Vols weathered the storm, getting up double digits.

Guard/forward Jordan Horston had it going from the tip. In her return to her hometown of Columbus, nearly recording a double-double by halftime and finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Graduate transfer guard Jasmine Powell also helped power the offense, finishing with 19 points in the game.

Tennessee led 41-33 into halftime.

Ohio State completely swung the momentum in the third quarter. They scored 30 points and wreaked havoc on Tennessee forcing them into 11 third-quarter turnovers.

Tennessee would finish the game with 29 turnovers, which was more than the number of shots they made.

The Buckeyes seized complete momentum and the Lady Vols never recovered.

Tennessee plays Massachusetts on Thursday for their home opener inside Thompson-Boling Arena at 6:30 p.m.