No. 5 Lady Vols handle Carson-Newman in exhibition contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fifth-ranked Lady Vol basketball team took care of business against in-state foe Carson-Newman in their lone exhibition contest this season in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Carson-Newman held its own in the first quarter and trailed by only three points after the first ten minutes of action, but the Lady Vols picked up the pace for the remainder of the game and raced to a 108-63 victory against the visitors from DII.
Tennessee senior Jordan Horston led all scorers with 17 points in the exhibition win. Sara Puckett posted 15 points including three three-pointers and transfer Rickea Jackson added 14 points.
The Lady Vols will begin the regular season on the road against Ohio State on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 p.m.