BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 13 LSU took down no. 5 Tennessee in a thrilling game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, 82-80.

LSU's Javonte Smart hit two free throws with less than a second remaining in overtime to seal the win for the Tigers.

With Tennessee losing, there is now a three-way tie for first place in the SEC between the Vols, LSU and Kentucky.

There were eight lead changes in the first half, with no team leading by more than six. The Tigers led by one before the Vols used a 6-0 run to take a 36-31 halftime lead. LSU did not score in the final 3:27 of the first half.

Tennessee shot 47 percent from the field in the opening half, but shot just 25 percent from three. Admiral Schofield led all players with 13 points and 6 rebounds.

The intensity continued in the second half.

ESPN reported that Jordan Bone was questionable to return to the game to start the half due to illness. However, he checked in and hit two threes. Bone finished with 13 points.

Schofield appeared to injure his leg with less than six minutes left in the game and was forced to checkout. He limped off the court and got stretched out on the sideline.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Thank You Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

In his absence, LSU used a 7-0 run to bring the Vols' lead down to two points.

Admiral then returned to the game with Jordan Bone who had four fouls. However, LSU got within one point of the lead with 2:30 left in regulation.

Grant Williams hit two free throws to give Tennessee a three-point lead, then LSU's Skyler Mays hit a three to tie the game at 69.

Mays then hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two-point lead.

Grant Williams tied the game at 71 with a layup with 33 seconds left.

No team scored after that, sending the game into overtime.

With the game tied at 80, Javonte Smart rebounded the ball and drew a foul from Grant Williams with 0.6 on the clock. Smart knocked down both free throws to give LSU the victory.

The Vols sneaked in one final shot, but it fell short as the buzzer sounded.

Tennessee had other chances to win the game as well. Jordan Bone slipped at the end of regulation while trying to set up a potential game-winning shot and Lamonte Turner missed a three in the final seconds of overtime.

The overtime foul capped a rough day for Williams. He finished with 18 points and 9 rebounds, but shot just 5-14 from the field while missing a few layups.

Admiral Schofield finished with 27 points on 11-22 shooting and 3-7 from deep.

The Vols travel to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss next Wednesday.