No. 6 Tennessee basketball falls to No. 9 Arizona

The Wildcats snapped the Vols' eight-game winning streak in Tennessee's first true road game of the season.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The sixth-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team suffered its first loss in nearly a month in Saturday's matchup on the road against No. 9 Arizona.

Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler led the Vols with a career-high 21 points, but the Wildcats opened the second half on an 8-2 run and held the lead for the remainder of the frame in a 75-70 Arizona win.

"We didn't have enough guys have a good enough night," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "Our players who have been very consistent on the defensive end had some breakdowns at the wrong time."

Foul trouble underscored some of the Vols' shortcomings in the contest. Early in the game, Vols' center Uros Plavsic was given a technical foul for taunting the other team, and Barnes was quick to voice his displeasure after the game.

"I'm not happy with his antics. Honestly, I'm really tired of it because I think it hurts our team," Barnes said. "We want him to be hard-nosed and physical, but we don't need the antics. He's got to be more mature than that."

Tennessee fell to 9-2 this season after having its eight-game win streak snapped. The Vols will host Austin Peay on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. in its final game before SEC play begins.